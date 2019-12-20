Dollar General gunman ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of opening fire on a Dollar General in Cheektowaga in 2017 was on Friday ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial by an Erie County Court judge.

Travis Green will return to a secure psychiatric facility indefinitely after the ruling by Judge Sheila DiTullio.

On Nov. 14, 2017, police swarmed the Union Road store, then searched for a man wearing body armor and camouflage. Two AR-15 rifles and 850 live rounds were later recovered.

One person was injured and treated at the hospital.

Both the prosecution and defense were in agreement with the judge’s decision.