Live Now
News 4 at Noon

Dollar General gunman ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial

Cheektowaga
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of opening fire on a Dollar General in Cheektowaga in 2017 was on Friday ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial by an Erie County Court judge.

Travis Green will return to a secure psychiatric facility indefinitely after the ruling by Judge Sheila DiTullio.

On Nov. 14, 2017, police swarmed the Union Road store, then searched for a man wearing body armor and camouflage. Two AR-15 rifles and 850 live rounds were later recovered.

One person was injured and treated at the hospital.

Both the prosecution and defense were in agreement with the judge’s decision.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss