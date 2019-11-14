Dozens of people line up for free food ahead of Chick-fil-A opening

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of people hope to get free chicken for a year as Chick-fil-A opens its second location in Cheektowaga in less than 24 hours.

Several people braved the cold for a few hours Wednesday night, but they didn’t have to stay overnight. Chick-fil-A says it’s now offering a red carpet roll-out for the first 100 people, where they can enjoy a party with free food and music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

But people want to know, how will this opening impact traffic?

The owner, who’s from Buffalo, tells News 4 he’s been working with Cheektowaga Police and Wegman’s on a traffic plan. He says drivers will enter from Transit Road near Citizen Bank, drive around the Wegman’s building and then pull up to Chick-fil-A.

While some drivers are excited, others say they believe there will be a lot of traffic in the next few days.

“I’ll probably give it a try, I don’t know when, but I think that once it gets open it’s going to be busy it’s a very busy corner to begin with,” said Ken Brzezinski.

“We’re excited to serve the community we’re excited to be here and we will do everything in our power to be the best neighbors we can be,” said Andrew Privitera, owner/operator of this location.

Privitera says this red carpet roll-out party is to help prevent people from camping out in the cold temperatures.

Chick-fil-A officially open at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.