Drive-thru COVID tests now available at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available at the Walden Galleria.
KSL Diagnostics announced on Friday that daily testing will be conducted at the shopping center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
It will take place at a section of the Galleria’s parking deck, across from Forever 21. Half-hour rapid antigen tests will be available, as well as 24-hour PCR tests.
Appointments are not required. Here are the locations of other drive-thru testing sites run by KSL:
- 1000 Youngs Road, Williamsville
- 500 Maple Road, Williamsville (at the Audubon Public Golf Course)
- 102 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls (near the Rainbow Bridge at the corner of 1st and Niagara streets)
