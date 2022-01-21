Drive-thru COVID tests now available at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available at the Walden Galleria.

KSL Diagnostics announced on Friday that daily testing will be conducted at the shopping center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

It will take place at a section of the Galleria’s parking deck, across from Forever 21. Half-hour rapid antigen tests will be available, as well as 24-hour PCR tests.

Appointments are not required. Here are the locations of other drive-thru testing sites run by KSL:

1000 Youngs Road, Williamsville

500 Maple Road, Williamsville (at the Audubon Public Golf Course)

102 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls (near the Rainbow Bridge at the corner of 1st and Niagara streets)