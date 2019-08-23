Driver who tried to evade police, nearly striking officer, sentenced

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man received a sentence of two to four years in prison after nearly striking a police officer at the scene of a crash on Route 33.

On the evening of March 31, an officer tried to pull Scott Nowak, 39, over on Genesee St. near Sonwill Dr. in Cheektowaga.

Nowak did not comply, and tried to evade the officer at a high rate of speed.

Other officers were then told to be on the lookout for Nowak’s vehicle.

As police were responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 33, near the Thruway interchange, Nowak sped through the site.

While doing this, he struck a barrier and nearly hit a police officer.

Nowak was arrested and later pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment — a felony charge.