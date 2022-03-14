CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hippity hoppity, Easter’s on its way. The Easter Bunny is returning to the Walden Galleria later this week.
Starting Friday at 11 a.m., kids can get a picture with the Easter Bunny while he’s on the lower level near the Apple Store. He’ll be there through April 16.
Families are encouraged to book a time slot with the Bunny ahead of time at this site. Here’s when he’ll be there:
- Mondays – Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sundays: 12-5 p.m.
From March 21 through April 12, pet photo nights will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. In addition to this, there will be a sensory-friendly session happening Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to Noon.
Photo packages start at $34.99. More details on the Easter Bunny’s visit can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.