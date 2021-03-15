Easter bunny makes return to the Walden Galleria this week

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Easter bunny is returning to the Walden Galleria later this week.

Children, families, and pets can have photos taken with the big rabbit but with a plexiglass guard in between for safe social distancing.

The bunny arrives Friday morning and will be there until the night before Easter.

You can see full visitation hours below:

• Mondays – Fridays: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Sundays: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Pet Photo Nights, Mondays & Tuesdays (March 22nd – March 30th) 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

To schedule a visit, and for pricing, click here.