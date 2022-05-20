CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns wants leaders in Cheektowaga to suspend the town’s property tax reassessment.

Kearns says this can be done pending further data collection. This has happened before in Cheektowaga, as well as other communities across Erie County.

According to Kearns’ office, a recently released report on tax delinquency in the county revealed that Cheektowaga had the second-highest number of delinquencies in property taxes, in excess of $500, at nearly 900 properties. Buffalo was number one.

The report was released by the Erie County Clerk ZOMBIE Initiative — a collaboration of the Clerk’s office and the Western New York Law Center. Their goal, according to their website, is to “provide resources to Erie County municipalities and communities facing zombie foreclosures.”

Kearns is scheduled to share more on this in Cheektowaga at 11 a.m.