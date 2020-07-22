Erie County Comptroller calls for reopening of Cheektowaga pool hall

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has written a letter to Empire State Development Corporation President Eric Gertler in support of a Cheektowaga business.

In the letter, Mychajliw asks Gertler to consider allowing Pocketeer Billiards to reopen.

Mychajliw, who says he’s been there “many times,” calls the pool hall and pinball venue a “wonderful, family friendly business” whose “main source of revenue comes from patrons buying [food and beverages] while shooting pool and playing pinball.”

“Like many other struggling establishments, they simply cannot make up for their losses with take-out orders,” Mychajliw wrote, fearing that if they’re unable to reopen soon, they may have to close permanently.

The County Comptroller is seeking for Pocketeer to be reclassified with venues like casinos.

“By the very nature of their games, pinball being a solo activity and billiards being already socially distant, it would be easy for them to accommodate New York State’s requirements and reopen safely,” he wrote.

