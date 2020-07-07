Erie County Department of Health hosting pop-up health fair on Saturday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health and Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force is holding a pop-up community health fair on Saturday.
It will be in the Dollar General parking lot at 2910 William Street in Cheektowaga from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Community outreach staff will offer, free on-site Narcan kit distribution and instructions on how to use, free on-site HIV testing, and free face masks and hand sanitizer as supplies last.
Other offerings include:
- Free Emergency Narcan Boxes for businesses and organizations
- Free condoms
- Erie County Cancer Services Program information, including colorectal cancer screening kits
- Sexual health information
- Smoking and tobacco use cessation information
Those attending must follow physical distancing guidance, and the Erie County Health Department asks you to wear a mask or cloth face covering.
