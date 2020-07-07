Erie County Department of Health hosting pop-up health fair on Saturday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health and Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force is holding a pop-up community health fair on Saturday.

It will be in the Dollar General parking lot at 2910 William Street in Cheektowaga from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community outreach staff will offer, free on-site Narcan kit distribution and instructions on how to use, free on-site HIV testing, and free face masks and hand sanitizer as supplies last.

Other offerings include:

Free Emergency Narcan Boxes for businesses and organizations

Free condoms

Erie County Cancer Services Program information, including colorectal cancer screening kits

Sexual health information

Smoking and tobacco use cessation information

Those attending must follow physical distancing guidance, and the Erie County Health Department asks you to wear a mask or cloth face covering.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.