Exam dates for Buffalo airport’s ARFF team announced

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Exam dates for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) team have been announced.

According to the NFTA, the team “responds to aircraft incidents, structural fires, motor vehicle accidents, hazardous material incidents, rescues and emergency medical requests.”

A written exam will be used to find qualified candidates. The deadline to apply for one of the exam dates, which are on August 27 and 28, is August 9. The application fee is $25.

A physical agility test will take place on a separate date.

Information on the application, a study guide and agility test instructions can be found on this page.