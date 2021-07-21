FBI conducting “court authorized activity” at Conax Technologies

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has confirmed there is “court authorized activity” happening at Conax Technologies in Cheektowaga.
The facility is located on Walden Avenue near Union Road.
It’s not clear what is happening there, but no arrests have been made. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
