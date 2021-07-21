FBI conducting “court authorized activity” at Conax Technologies

Cheektowaga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has confirmed there is “court authorized activity” happening at Conax Technologies in Cheektowaga.

The facility is located on Walden Avenue near Union Road.

It’s not clear what is happening there, but no arrests have been made. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now