CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Normally, this would be one of the busiest days for travel, but at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, things look different this year.

AAA anticipates at least a 10 percent drop in travel, the largest one-year decrease since the 2008 recession.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak gave us a look inside the airport Wednesday morning.