Finish Line at Walden Galleria to reopen as JD Sports

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria store you know as Finish Line is re-branding with a new name.

Due to the merger of The Finish Line, Inc. with JD Sports Fashion, the store is planning to reopen next month as JD Sports.

The store will be reopened in the 7,900-square foot space on the upper level across from Dick’s Sporting Goods on July 3.

