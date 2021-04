CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at the JCPenney store at the Walden Galleria Tuesday night.

Firefighters got the call and headed to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould says the store’s sprinklers played a big role in putting out the flames.

Two of the store’s workers were checked out by crews at the scene. No one else was hurt.