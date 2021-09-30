First-of-its-kind spinal cord rehab center opens in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A first-of-its-kind center in Western New York is giving help to people with spinal cord injuries.

The Motion Project Foundation cut the ribbon on the Natalie Barnhard Center Wednesday at 4820 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga. Its facility uses cutting-edge treatments and state-of-the-art robotics to help people with paralysis.

The center is named for Natalie Barnhard who was working as a physical therapy assistant in 2004 when an exercise machine fell on her leaving her paralyzed.

The center aims to support a wide range of patients including people with MS, traumatic brain injuries and strokes.