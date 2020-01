CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fisher-Price has unveiled new play areas at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

They can be found at three gate areas (2, 9 and 19/21), and feature large versions of iconic Fisher-Price toys like the Rock-a-Stack and Chatterphone. You’ll even see Thomas the Tank Engine.

The play areas were officially unveiled on Wednesday morning.