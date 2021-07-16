Flight going from NYC to Detroit makes emergency landing in Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A flight coming from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City had to make an emergency landing in Buffalo on Friday morning.

Originally bound for Detroit, the plane instead went to Buffalo Niagara International Airport after a suspected mechanical issue was identified.

The plane, which had 117 people on board, safely arrived in western New York at 8:42 a.m.

