CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is impacting travel here in western New York.

Some flights coming to Buffalo from Florida have already been canceled, including flights from Orlando and Tampa.

🚨These flights supposed to ARRIVE at @BUFAirport have been CANCELED today. ✈️



*Orlando ➡️ Buffalo*

Frontier 1038

Southwest 2590

Jet Blue 1586



*Tampa ➡️ Buffalo*

Southwest 1383

Frontier 2500@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/5Aa15hPahl — Abby Fridmann (@abbyfridmannTV) September 28, 2022

For information on flights at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, click/tap either of the links below:

Additionally, you can find the airport’s traffic map here.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.