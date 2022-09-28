CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is impacting travel here in western New York.
Some flights coming to Buffalo from Florida have already been canceled, including flights from Orlando and Tampa.
For information on flights at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, click/tap either of the links below:
Additionally, you can find the airport’s traffic map here.
