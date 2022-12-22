(Above: Kelly Khatib from the NFTA joined us Thursday morning to share how the Buffalo airport is safely preparing for the coming storm.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With blizzard and winter storm warnings set to take effect across much of western New York Friday morning, many travelers are trying to hop on a plane before the weather gets bad.

But as of Thursday morning, a number of flights at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport between Chicago and Cheektowaga have already been canceled.

That spells bad news for many hoping to catch this weekend’s Bills game against the Bears in person. Concerning the Bills themselves, their flight is scheduled to take off Thursday night around 7 p.m.

It’s 4am, and the @BUFAirport is full of travelers are hoping to dodge the storm, and fly out today to make it home for the holidays. Bills fans we spoke to changed their flights to get to Chicago this morning, making sure they can make it to Saturday’s game. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/u3rTEyX9SM — Hope Winter (@Hope_Winter) December 22, 2022

