CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former substitute teacher and coach from Cheektowaga has admitted to child pornography charges.

Steven Gasoriek, 36, worked for John F. Kennedy Middle and High schools between March 2014 and April 2019. Prosecutors say that during this time, he pretended to be a teen girl living in California.

While using this guise, he spoke with numerous boys and received child porn from them. He was the teacher or coach of some of these boys.

In April 2019, authorities raided his home, seizing a laptop and an external hard drive.

29 of the boys in the more than 600 images and videos Gasoriek possessed have been positively identified. They lived in Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Virginia, Texas and Florida.

Gasoriek pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. When he’s sentenced on July 27, he could spend up to 20 years in prison and pay a $250,000 fine.