Breaking News
Erie Co. Sheriff’s Jail Division Deputy and wife arrested on charges relating to prostitution

Former State Corrections Officer admits to possessing child pornography

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A former State Corrections Officer admitted to possessing child porn involving a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Homeland Security investigators received a tip of suspected child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities were able to trace the child pornography back to 26-year-old Joseph Chojnacki of Cheektowaga.

Back in May, investigators executed a search warrant at Chojnacki’s home on Louis Street. They seized various electronics with 3,814 images and 138 videos of child pornography.

Some images depicted minors less than 12 years old, as well as sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or a toddler, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

Chojnacki is scheduled to face sentencing on January 30, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss