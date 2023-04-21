CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Cheektowaga store manager received a five-year probation sentence for stealing more than $66,000 from her employer.

Marshawn Smith, 28, admitted to stealing cash on 17 separate occasions between April and August this past year. While serving as a manager at the store, Smith was responsible for making nightly cash deposits.

In all, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says she took $66,298 from the deposit banking bags.

“The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected a series of cash deposit shortages,” the DA’s office said. “All of the short bank deposits occurred during the defendant’s shifts, which was further corroborated by video evidence.”

In January, Smith pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny. As part of his plea, she signed a confession of judgement to pay full restitution. As of Friday, she hasn’t paid any of it back.