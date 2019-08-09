Friend describes ‘very happy couple’ before Cheektowaga tragedy

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past five days, Cheektowaga Police have been hunting for Yuriy Bruks, 34, in connection with the death of his wife Tetiana Bruks, who was found in dead in the home the couple shared on Raymond Avenue last Sunday morning.

“She was one of the greatest people I ever met. She was very positive with a great sense of humor, caring Mom, supportive friend,” said Andrii Prybilskyi, a North Carolina resident who lived with the couple for more than a year in Buffalo, in 2012. He says that was a few years after the couple had arrived in the United States from Ukraine.

Prybilskyi says he was shocked to hear that Yuriy is wanted for Tetiana’s murder. “They were like a very happy couple. I know that Yuriy loved Tania and Tania loved Yuriy. They had some disagreements but it was never physical or anything like that.”

The family friend says the couple had just returned from a trip to California days before. Yuriy was a truck driver, and Tetiana had just graduated with dental hygienist degree from ECC.

Andrii started a GoFundMe page on Tuesday. It has already nearly achieved it’s goal of raising $15,000 to cover the cost of returning Tetiana’s body to family in Ukraine. He says the remainder of the money will go into a bank account for her son, 3 year old Daniel. “I want to thank everybody for donating to Tetiana’s family,” said Prybilskyi. “Your support means a lot.”

Cheektowaga Police have not indicated how Tetiana Bruks died, other than to say it is a murder case. News 4 has learned that Yuriy Bruks had been questioned by Cheektowaga Police hours after his wife was found dead but when he asked for a lawyer and refused to answer further questions, he was allowed to walk free on Sunday.