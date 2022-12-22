CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting in January, the Walden Galleria will have new hours.

The shopping center has had a series of days with extended hours due to the holiday season. Starting Monday, January 2, here’s when it will be open:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some restaurants may offer extended hours into the evening. A directory of stores and restaurants at the Walden Galleria can be found here.