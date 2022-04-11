CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most of the places you find inside the Walden Galleria will be closed on Easter, but if you’re looking for a meal, you’re in luck.
The following locations will be open that day:
- Aloha Krab – 1-8 p.m.
- Bravo! Italian Kitchen – 3-9 p.m.
- The Cheesecake Factory – 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Dave & Buster’s – 11 a.m. – Midnight
- Escape the Mystery Room – 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Five Guys – 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- P.F. Chang’s China Bistro – 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Regal Cinemas – 10 a.m. – Midnight
- The Melting Pot – 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Texas de Brazil – Noon – 9 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.