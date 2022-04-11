CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most of the places you find inside the Walden Galleria will be closed on Easter, but if you’re looking for a meal, you’re in luck.

The following locations will be open that day:

Aloha Krab – 1-8 p.m.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen – 3-9 p.m.

The Cheesecake Factory – 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dave & Buster’s – 11 a.m. – Midnight

Escape the Mystery Room – 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Five Guys – 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro – 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Regal Cinemas – 10 a.m. – Midnight

The Melting Pot – 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Texas de Brazil – Noon – 9 p.m.