CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is expanding its hours for the holiday season.

Currently, the shopping center opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. every day but Sunday. Starting on the 17th, they’ll be opening their doors at 9 a.m. and closing at the same time.

This continues through December 23. On Christmas Eve, the Galleria will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but other than some restaurants, it will be closed on Christmas Day.

Following Christmas, the shopping center will return to being open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. This continues until New Year’s Eve, when closing time will be 5 p.m. New Year’s Day will also have hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stores connected to the doors, like Macy’s, JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods, will operate on their own schedules, the Galleria said.

A full list of hours for this month can be found here.