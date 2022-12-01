CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is expanding its hours for the holiday season.
Currently, the shopping center opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. every day but Sunday. Starting on the 17th, they’ll be opening their doors at 9 a.m. and closing at the same time.
This continues through December 23. On Christmas Eve, the Galleria will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but other than some restaurants, it will be closed on Christmas Day.
Following Christmas, the shopping center will return to being open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. This continues until New Year’s Eve, when closing time will be 5 p.m. New Year’s Day will also have hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stores connected to the doors, like Macy’s, JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods, will operate on their own schedules, the Galleria said.
A full list of hours for this month can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.