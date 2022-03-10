CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another job fair will be happening at the Walden Galleria next week.

On Wednesday, March 16, various industries will be represented on the mall’s lower level near the Apple Store.

Army National Guard

Air National Guard

ARMOR – IIMAK

BestSelf Behavioral Health

Cantalician Center and Diversified Labor Solutions

Cintas

Embassy Suites Buffalo

84 Lumber

General Motors

Harmonia Collaborative Care

Integer

ICE – Innovative Concepts of Entertainment

Maclean – Fogg Component Solutions

Manpower

People Inc.

Rosina Food Products

Seneca Gaming Corp.

Spectrum

United Health Care

Urban Air Adventure Park

Walden Galleria Specialty Leasing

The job fair will take place from 2-6 p.m.