CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another job fair will be happening at the Walden Galleria next week.

On Wednesday, March 16, various industries will be represented on the mall’s lower level near the Apple Store.

  • Army National Guard
  • Air National Guard
  • ARMOR – IIMAK
  • BestSelf Behavioral Health
  • Cantalician Center and Diversified Labor Solutions
  • Cintas
  • Embassy Suites Buffalo
  • 84 Lumber
  • General Motors
  • Harmonia Collaborative Care
  • Integer
  • ICE – Innovative Concepts of Entertainment
  • Maclean – Fogg Component Solutions
  • Manpower
  • People Inc.
  • Rosina Food Products
  • Seneca Gaming Corp.
  • Spectrum
  • United Health Care
  • Urban Air Adventure Park
  • Walden Galleria Specialty Leasing

The job fair will take place from 2-6 p.m.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.