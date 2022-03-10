CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another job fair will be happening at the Walden Galleria next week.
On Wednesday, March 16, various industries will be represented on the mall’s lower level near the Apple Store.
- Army National Guard
- Air National Guard
- ARMOR – IIMAK
- BestSelf Behavioral Health
- Cantalician Center and Diversified Labor Solutions
- Cintas
- Embassy Suites Buffalo
- 84 Lumber
- General Motors
- Harmonia Collaborative Care
- Integer
- ICE – Innovative Concepts of Entertainment
- Maclean – Fogg Component Solutions
- Manpower
- People Inc.
- Rosina Food Products
- Seneca Gaming Corp.
- Spectrum
- United Health Care
- Urban Air Adventure Park
- Walden Galleria Specialty Leasing
The job fair will take place from 2-6 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015.