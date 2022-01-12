Greenlight high-speed internet coming to Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New high-speed internet is coming to Cheektowaga.

Greenlight Networks is bringing its fiber optic internet to the town this spring. And by the end of the year– this high-speed internet will be available for 10,000 homes.

But not only that, but it will also bring new jobs to the area.

“We’re going to be establishing an office that’s not too far from here that’s under construction right now. We’ll hopefully be doing a ribbon cutting with you all in the not-so-distant future,” said Mark Murphy, CEO, Greenlight Networks.

Greenlight will set up shop at Fire Station number 10 on French Road.

Residents that live near the firehouse can start to place pre-orders for high-speed internet.