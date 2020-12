CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local family is getting a brand new home, just in time for holidays.

This morning, Habitat for Humanity Buffalo held a virtual dedication to celebrate the completion of their final home for 2020.

The house is located in Cheektowaga.

The new homeowner joined Habitat Buffalo’s homebuyer program in 2018.

Habitat says the family put in more than 500 hours of work towards the construction of the home.