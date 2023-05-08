CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a large police presence along with CSI units on Eggert Road in Cheektowaga.
Eggert Road is closed from Sugar Road to East Delavan Avenue. A News 4 crew arrived on scene shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday and people near the scene said there had been a police presence since around 4 p.m.
The location is about a mile away from Villa Maria College.
News 4 has reached out to Cheektowaga Police and is working to learn more.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.