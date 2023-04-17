CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a bipartisan effort, Congressmen Brian Higgins (D) and Nick Langworthy (R) will come together at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to address Skywest Airlines.

Along with families of the Flight 3407 victims, Higgins and Langworthy will speak out against the airline, which they say is trying to bypass pilot training standards, “including the 1,500-hour rule” — the FAA rule that requires pilots in the U.S. and Canada to have a certain amount of time in the air before performing air carrier operations.

“FAA funding and authorities are scheduled to expire this year and reauthorization is currently before Congress,” Higgins’ office said.

The House of Representatives’ Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will have a hearing on FAA authorization Wednesday morning.