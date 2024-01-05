CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday Twin Rinks has been cleared to reopen, a Facebook post from Holiday & Leisure Rinks announced Friday morning.

“As you may be aware, carbon monoxide issues are not unheard of within ice rink facilities, and even though this is our 1st accident in five decades of continuous operations, this single incident is still one too many,” they said on Facebook.

In their Friday post, Holiday & Leisure Rinks said they’d made the required changes since a carbon monoxide build-up sickened and hospitalized multiple people two days after Christmas. Those changes included the replacement of a defective lobby unit heater and four rooftop exhaust fans.

In addition to that, they said they’ve replaced several furnaces and installed brand-new carbon monoxide detectors throughout the building, including all locker rooms.

When the incident initially occurred, the Cheektowaga facility was evacuated and closed. According to fire crews, levels of the dangerous gas were “extremely” high.

111 people sought treatment at various hospitals that Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to Cheektowaga police. Several were treated for carbon monoxide exposure, but none were formally admitted.

Initially, the rink anticipated reopening earlier, but the date kept getting pushed, eventually to Jan. 5. That morning, building inspectors from the Town of Cheektowaga were seen inspecting repairs.

With plans for additional upgrades, Holiday & Leisure Rinks said Friday it looks to have new bleacher heaters, as well as new hot water tanks for one of the locker rooms in the future.