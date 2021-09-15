Honor Flight holds golf tournament fundraiser at Diamond Hawk

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight is teeing off, to thank our local veterans.

The group held it’s first golf tournament today, at the Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga. More than 100 golfers signed up.

Money raised today will help pay for future honor flights which allows veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to fly to D.C. for free to see the memorials erected in their honor.

After taking a two-year break because of the pandemic the first honor flight to D.C. is scheduled for October 9.