Hours to expand at Walden Galleria starting this Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Effective this Friday, May 7, the Walden Galleria says it will start a phased expansion of its hours of operation.

Phase 1, starting Friday, will look like this:

Monday – Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (no change)

The Galleria says Phase 2 will begin Monday, June 28, and hours will be:

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (no change)

According to mall officials, the expansion of hours will create several available open positions at stores. Potential candidates can visit the job board, here.

The Walden Galleria also reminds guests that restaurant venues may continue to offer extended hours into the evening.