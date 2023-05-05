CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is planning to announce an indictment in the case of a Cheektowaga police officer who was struck by a stolen vehicle and critically injured.

45-year-old Troy Blackchief was one of the officers helping Depew police end a pursuit related to stolen vehicles early in the morning of February 6. As part of his road to recovery, Blackchief’s family announced in March that he will need to receive a new skull bone, which will have to be “3D printed and surgically placed.”

Blackchief had been deploying stop sticks on Union Road at Route 33 when he was struck.

A 17-year veteran of the Cheektowaga Police Department, Blackchief serves in the patrol division, as well as the SWAT team.

News 4 was told the suspect in this case is 17 years old and was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

The indictment will be announced Friday morning at 9:30. We will stream Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s conference live on this page.