CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — David and Janice Gennocro are dedicated Bills fans who turned their son’s old bedroom into a place for all of their antique Buffalo sports collectibles.

“The coffee mug that was my grandfather’s, that my uncle gave to me after he passed away, sort of started the whole thing rolling,” said David Gennocro. “What I’ve collected are mostly antiques from the history of the three sports franchises — the Sabres, the Buffalo Braves and obviously, the Bills.”

They have media guides for every year from 1960 until 2021, Super Bowl tickets, and Janice’s favorite, the bobbleheads. They even found seats from the Buffalo Bills’ very first stadium back in the 1960s. Their loft represents how their love for Buffalo sports has grown over the years.

“It’s nice to look around and relay those memories, as well to just one object,” said Janice Gennocro.

Now their loft is full of Buffalo sports history, from the very beginning and on, but their collection also represents their history together as well.

“I look around the room now that it’s all out on display, and I can look at different pieces and I remember the times that we’ve acquired them together or Christmas presents and anniversary presents. I like to call them, ‘I love you gifts’ where it’s just, ‘I was thinking about you so I picked you up something because I see it and I think, Oh my gosh, this is perfect,'” said Janice.

The Buffalo Bills franchise has been a part of the Gennocro family traditions since the very beginning, and their loft represents some of the connections they’ve gained along the way.

“It’s not so much about wins and losses; there’s a sense of civic pride, and for us, it’s about the relationships that we’ve cultivated because of the franchise,” said David Gennocro.

While they’re running out of room to add more Bills history memorabilia, something they’re hoping to get one day is a win during the big game.

“We’ve been through all the Super Bowl losses. It would be nice to finally see a win. But also just to see some consistency in play,” said Janice.

