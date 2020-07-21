Job fair taking place in Cheektowaga on Wednesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A drive-thru job fair will take place in Cheektowaga on Wednesday.

Hosted by Express Employment Professionals of West Seneca, more than 25 employers with nearly 100 immediately available jobs will be at the ProAmpac parking lot from Noon to 2 p.m.

That lot is located at 25 French Rd., at Union Rd.

The jobs are located in Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lancaster and other communities south of Buffalo. Many of the available manufacturing positions start at $15.50 per hour.

Candidates will be interviewed and offers may be extended on site.

Anyone looking to attend the free event can pre-register for it at this site or call (716) 800-4311.

