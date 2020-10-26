Jobs 4 Buffalo: Spectrum looking to fill positions at Cheektowaga call center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spectrum is looking to hire up to 150 customer service representatives at its call center in Cheektowaga.

On Tuesday, the company will hold a drive-thru hiring event from Noon to 5 p.m.

Those who are interested can go to the call center at Appletree Business Park (2875 Union Road).

Applicants are welcome to bring a resume. More information on working for Spectrum can be found here.

