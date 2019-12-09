Jury selection delayed in case against man accused of Cheektowaga Dollar General shooting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jury selection in the case against Travis Green was delayed Monday, according to the court.

The man accused of opening fire on a Cheektowaga Dollar General has been ordered to new psychiatric evaluations to determine whether he can stand trial.

Officials say both defense and prosecution will have experts examine Green and report back to the judge by December 20.

If both experts declare him incompetent, he will return to a secure psychiatric facility in Rochester. Otherwise, Green will be tried.

According to officials, he’s been declared incompetent, then competent twice.

Prosecution and defense agreed Monday that Green’s recent psychiatric behavior at the holding center and unwillingness to meet with his attorney make it legally impossible to proceed with a trial.