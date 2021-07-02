Kaleida Health closing COVID-19 testing site at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the recent changes in testing requirements for elective surgery and restrictions lifting, Kaleida Health says it will close its COVID testing site at the Walden Galleria.

The system says it will close on Friday, July 16.

Anyone requiring a COVID test will do so at Buffalo General Medical Center drive-thru site only starting July 17.

Operating hours for the Buffalo General site are:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kaleida says they will contact anyone with scheduled tests at the Galleria site after July 16 to reschedule their appointment at Buffalo General.