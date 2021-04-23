Kaleida Health offering drive-through COVID testing in Cheektowaga beginning Monday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Need to get a COVID-19 test? Kaleida Health is offering drive-through PCR tests for the public beginning Monday. Testing will happen in Cheektowaga at the former Sears Automotive building at the Walden Galleria.

You can get a test done Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The test site will temporarily close each day from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Testing is available with or without a prescription/referral for asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. Anyone ages 0-17 needs a parent or guardian’s consent to get a test. The guardian must be with a minor and bring a photo ID at their testing appointment.

Kaleida requires patients to pre-register and pre-pay for their appointment online. They note insurance is not accepted. Officials say results are typically available 2-3 days post-testing.

To register for an appointment, click here.