Lane closure to take place on Route 33 in Cheektowaga Wednesday night

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers on Route 33 may see some delays on Wednesday night, as a lane closure is set to take place.

Members of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs.

On November 10 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the right lane of eastbound Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) will be closed from the I-90 westbound ramp to the I-90 eastbound ramp.

The road work is only expected to last for a day, and it could be delayed due to weather.