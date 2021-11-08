Lane closure to take place on Route 33 in Cheektowaga Wednesday night

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers on Route 33 may see some delays on Wednesday night, as a lane closure is set to take place.
Members of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs.
On November 10 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the right lane of eastbound Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) will be closed from the I-90 westbound ramp to the I-90 eastbound ramp.
The road work is only expected to last for a day, and it could be delayed due to weather.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.