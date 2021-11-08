Lane closure to take place on Route 33 in Cheektowaga Wednesday night

Cheektowaga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers on Route 33 may see some delays on Wednesday night, as a lane closure is set to take place.

Members of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs.

On November 10 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the right lane of eastbound Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) will be closed from the I-90 westbound ramp to the I-90 eastbound ramp.

The road work is only expected to last for a day, and it could be delayed due to weather.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now