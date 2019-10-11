Lane closures scheduled next week for portion of Union Road

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nighttime utility work is scheduled to occur next week on a portion of Union Roaf in Cheektowaga, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, October 15, and Wednesday, October 16, lane closures at the intersection of Union Road and William Street are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The traffic light at the intersection will be on flashing red mode, and flaggers will direct traffic.

DOT officials say until 6 a.m. the following day, the closures will remain in place.

The same nighttime traffic controls will also occur Friday, October 19 through Monday, October 21.