CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — NY-23 Congressman and former New York Republican State Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy is calling for action following the recent arrests of two asylum seekers in Erie County.

Last week, it was announced that Jesus Guzman-Bermudez, 26, a man seeking asylum from Venezuela, had been accused of rape. Officials say the alleged incident happened in the presence of a 3-year-old child in a Cheektowaga hotel room.

It was later announced on Saturday that another asylum seeker was accused of a sex crime inside a local hotel, as well. 22-year-old Kindu Jeancy, who came here from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was charged with sexually assaulting an employee of an organization that helps asylum seekers. His arrest came following a complaint from a Cheektowaga woman.

While work to improve security involving migrants continues, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there will be no more asylum seekers coming to western New York from New York City for the time being.

“This crisis is a result of President Biden’s dangerous open border policies and the sanctuary state policies of Albany Democrats,” Langworthy said.

The Erie County Legislature’s Republican Caucus released a scathing critique of Poloncarz, saying he “invited this problem to Erie County.”

“Mark Poloncarz told us we were ‘morally repugnant’ for wanting to declare a State of Emergency,” the statement read. “Mark Poloncarz told us these migrants were properly vetted and just looking for a better life. Mark Poloncarz invited this problem to Erie County.”

According to his office, Langworthy is pushing for strengthened borders, as well as the passage of the Secure the Border Act — a federal bill introduced in May that calls for resumed U.S.-Mexico border wall construction among other security measures.

Langworthy, whose district includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and parts of Erie County, is planning to address what his office referred to as a “migrant crisis” at 10 a.m. We will stream his conference live on this page.