Large fire at Cheektowaga insulation wholesaler extinguished with no injuries

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A massive fire occurred at A & F Wholesale Insulation Sunday afternoon, as Cheektowaga Public Safety dispatchers received a call from a resident around 4:22 p.m. reporting smoke and flames.

Firefighters from the Forks and Doyle districts reported flames through the roof of the business, which sells insulation materials. The fire blazed through the building for an hour despite early suppression efforts. One large building on the lot was deemed a total loss. The other three buildings were not reached by fire.

Photo courtesy of Thomas Simmons

Clinton Street remains closed in both directions between Harlem Road and South Rossler Avenue as of 8 p.m. Police on the scene report that the street should be open by 9 p.m. A Cheektowaga Town Highway Department excavator and high lift are being used for fire overhaul.

Nine total fire districts from Cheektowaga and West Seneca responded to put the fire out. Cheektowaga fire investigators have remained on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.