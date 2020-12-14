TSA: Loaded handgun found in Wyoming County man’s carry-on bag at Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — TSA officials say they found a loaded handgun in a Wyoming County man’s carry-on bag this past Friday.

The gun was spotted with an X-ray monitor, the TSA says, prompting a response from police. The .32 caliber firearm was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.

The TSA says the man who brought it, a resident of Bliss, was cited, and the gun was seized.

Typically, the civil penalty for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint can be anywhere from $4,100 to 13,669, depending on the circumstances.

Even if someone has a concealed carry permit, that doesn’t mean a gun can be carried onto a plane.

“If you own a firearm and want to travel with it, we ask that you do so in the safest way possible,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “That means making sure the gun is unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and declared with the airline. The airline representative will make sure that the firearm is transported securely in the belly of the aircraft.”

In 2019, more than 4,400 guns were found in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the U.S. — a roughly five percent increase from 2018. 87 percent of the guns found at checkpoints last year were loaded, the TSA says.