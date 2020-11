CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The spirit of giving continued at Sisters Hospital’s St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga today.

The hospital held its annual Thanksgiving basket community project this morning.

Doctors, nurses, and associates put together almost 90 baskets of holiday goodies, each one complete with a large turkey.

Organizers say today was about giving back to the community who gave so much to them.

The event was held drive-thru style this year to keep everyone safe.