CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y (WIVB) — If you’re unfamiliar with the name Evette Phillips-Garcia, surely you’ve heard of her foundation We R Buffalo Strong. The non-profit volunteer organization has served Buffalo’s homeless population for years, providing homecooked meals year-round including holidays.

On Wednesday, July 6, Phillips-Garcia plans to share her love of food in another way with the grand opening of her storefront restaurant, KP SMOKEHOUSE.

Watch the video above and learn more about what you can expect from the menu!