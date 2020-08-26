Local nursing home helps a couple safely celebrate their 70th anniversary

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s a celebration seven decades in the making. It may not be what they envisioned but a local nursing home is helping a couple safely celebrate their anniversary.

We were there for the surprise.

Although 91-year-old Zeek Masci had to stand outside, it didn’t take away from the couple’s special moment.

Masci has been visiting his wife Josephine, at the nursing home for the last three years.

This year, because of COVID-19 visitor restrictions, he’s been calling her twice a day.

Today is the couple’s 70th anniversary, and instead of a regular visit, it’s a surprise window anniversary party.

The staff at Garden Gate Health Care Facility, joined him and his son and granddaughter to cut the cake for the momentous occasion.

Zeek says it was love at first site.

“She was working as a waitress and when I first saw her I said to myself, that’s the one I want to marry. Then I hung around the pool hall and I told them guys hands off,” he said.

And several decades later they’re marriage is going strong, what’s their secret?

“God above is the one that made it that way. I pray every night for her. And I always pray, that both of us die together,” Zeek told us.

He also says August is a very special month for his family, not just because of the anniversary, but because it’s Josephine’s birthday. She’ll be turning 89 in a couple of days.