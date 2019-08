CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to third-degree assault after a road rage incident in Cheektowaga.

Rakeem Scott, 28, was driving on Walden Ave. this past December when he stopped at an intersection to approach another driver.

Prosecutors say he then dragged the victim out of the vehicle and punched him in the face multiple times before leaving.

When he’s sentenced on November 15, Scott could receive a one-year jail sentence.